Attorney Andy Birchfield Reacts to Proposed J&J Bankruptcy, Settlement Offer in Talc Litigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson has proposed a $6.48 billion settlement in the talc-ovarian cancer litigation, hoping to reach consensus for the deal with the tens of thousands of women and families who have filed claims. If 75% of the claimants agree to the proposal, the company could "pre-package" the lawsuits through a third bankruptcy filing of a subsidiary company.

The following is a statement in reaction to this effort by Andy Birchfield, head of the Mass Torts section of the Beasley Allen Law Firm in Montgomery, Alabama:

"J&J has twice tried and failed to subvert our bankruptcy system. This is just the latest effort of a company with hundreds of billions in assets desperately trying to avoid legal and financial responsibility for decades of denial and deceit about the safety of its products.

And with this latest scheme they are once again targeting their customers – not a group of faceless creditors but real people, real families whose lives have been devastated simply because Johnson & Johnson abused their trust.

But the company has once again miscalculated. These people, and the law firms that are proud to represent them, will continue to fight. This cynical attempt by J&J to break our collective resolve, bully these victims and abuse our courts will not succeed."

