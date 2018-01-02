Attorney Anthony Nguyen Comments on the Racist Backlash Against Vietnamese-American Actress Kelly Marie Tran

"Kelly Marie Tran is the first woman of color to be cast in a leading role in the Star Wars franchise," Nguyen states. "Instead of applauding the diverse addition to the cast, some viewers have chosen to insult and degrade Tran with racist comments about her appearance and intelligence."

"People of color, especially Asian-Americans, are grossly underrepresented in TV and film," Nguyen continues. "Sadly, it's comments like these that show why Hollywood may be hesitant to depict more diverse characters."

"Although Tran had to endure horrific racial abuse online, many others spoke up in her defense," Nguyen says. "Hopefully, these positive voices will be loud enough to drown out the others so more people of color can get the chances they deserve in Hollywood."

