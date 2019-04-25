Attorney Ben J. Whitman Named Honoree in South Florida Business & Wealth 2019 Up & Comer Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Ben J. Whitman of Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida was named an honoree for South Florida Business & Wealth magazine's 2019 Up & Comer Awards in the "Law – Palm Beach County" category.

The Up & Comer Awards honor young professionals who have achieved excellence in their careers and demonstrated a commitment to the South Florida community. The nominees are under 40 years of age and broken up into 18 categories that represent different thriving industries within Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. The honorees are chosen by Editor-in-Chief Kevin Gale based on seniority in their organization, professional accomplishments, community involvement, and educational achievements.

Whitman is the previous chairman of the Young Lawyers Section of the Palm Beach County Florida Justice Association (PBCJA) and is currently serving on the PBCJA Board of Directors. He practices in all areas of personal injury law but has spent the past several years honing in on automotive product liability cases. As a result of his success taking on national vehicle and tire manufacturers, Whitman has become a referral source for attorneys throughout Florida and the nation. In the last year he has worked on cases in Florida, Georgia, New York, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona, California, and Illinois.

The honorees will be recognized at the Up & Comer Awards on June 6 at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Ben J. Whitman is an attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He concentrates his nationwide practice on catastrophic injury, products liability, trucking accidents and wrongful death cases with an emphasis on automotive defects. He has secured multiple multimillion-dollar settlements for his clients, helping to ensure they can afford their current and future medical costs as a result of their injuries.

The West Palm Beach personal injury lawyers at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin have recovered more than one billion dollars for clients. The firm handles all types of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, products liability, and wrongful death.

