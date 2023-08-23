Attorney Ben Martin Earns Best Lawyers in America Recognition

Dallas trial lawyer honored in 'Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs' category

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Ben C. Martin, founder of the prominent Dallas-based personal injury law firm Ben Martin Law Group, has been named to The Best Lawyers in America list for 2024 in the "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" category.

Mr. Martin is considered among the national leaders in multidistrict litigation, mass torts and personal injury litigation, serving as plaintiffs' co-lead counsel in multiple national MDLs/consolidated proceedings and plaintiff steering committees. His career includes a long history of significant verdicts across the country in medical device and pharma cases and other single event cases, and he has become nationally recognized for his work representing clients injured by defective products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other catastrophic injury cases involving everything from vehicular accidents to oil field explosions.

"I'm grateful to the other attorneys in my field for honoring me like this," said Mr. Martin. "We've worked to maintain our place among the best firms when it comes to representing clients through some of the most challenging times of their lives."

Mr. Martin has earned numerous professional awards and accolades in addition to Best Lawyers. He has been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly every year since 2005, has been on the National Trial Lawyers list of Top 100 Trial Lawyers since 2011 and has earned an AV Preeminent rating, the highest of its kind, from the prestigious law directory Martindale-Hubbell. He has also earned repeat selections to the D Magazine list of the best lawyers in Dallas in the mass torts category.

Mr. Martin is an active member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, having served as its Dallas chapter president, and is a member of the American Association of Justice, Texas Bar Foundation, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Bar Association, American Bar Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association and Southern Trial Lawyers Association, and he is an honorary lifetime member of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association.

In addition to being the oldest peer-review legal guide in the country, The Best Lawyers in America is also among the most respected and highly regarded listings of its kind. Individual attorneys, law firms and other legal professionals are selected through a rigorous, comprehensive process that includes surveys and confidential evaluations from other top lawyers in similar practice areas. Visit https://www.bestlawyers.com for the complete list of attorneys chosen for 2024.

The attorneys of the Ben Martin Law Group have helped thousands of victims of catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence.

