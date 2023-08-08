Attorney Benjamin L. Crump to Keynote 123rd National Black Business Conference

Black America's Attorney General to Engage the Nation's Black Business Community in Atlanta, GA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 123rd National Black Business Conference presented by Comerica Bank is thrilled to announce Attorney Benjamin L. Crump as the keynote speaker. This momentous event, presented by Comerica Bank, will take place from August 23-27, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, GA.

The conference has a rich history dating back to its origins with the National Business League, formerly known as the National Negro Business League, founded by the legendary Booker T. Washington. Inaugurated in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 23, 1900, the event has evolved into a collaborative effort with the newly formed National Alliance for Black Business (2022), partnering with institutions like the National Business League (1900), National Black Chamber of Commerce (1993), and the World Conference of Mayors (1986). This year's theme, "We Are Together," underpins the beginning of a unified Black business agenda. The Atlanta Business League and the Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce shall serve as the hosts for this year's conference.

Attorney Ben Crump is widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to civil rights advocacy. As a successful Black business owner and founder of Ben Crump Law PLLC, he has championed justice as the utmost form of respect. Throughout his illustrious career, Crump has represented Black families, fighting for justice in cases such as Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Martin Lee Anderson, Breonna Taylor, and most recent major victory and settlement for Henrietta Lacks' family regarding the unauthorized use of her cells.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ban on Affirmative Action, the significance of Crump's voice has only grown. This ban poses a threat to the progress achieved in civil rights over the years and disrupts initiatives and programs aimed at addressing race-focused issues. At this pivotal moment, the Black community stands at a crossroads regarding racial equity and economic justice. Crump's role as the conference's main speaker is both significant and timely. He will address the current challenges and future aspirations of Black business owners and professionals, particularly in relation to Black economic strength, development, and justice in the United States.

About the 123rd National Black Business Conference

The 123rd National Black Business Conference, founded by Booker T. Washington and the National Negro Business League in 1900, is a historic and highly esteemed event for Black businesses. Organized by the National Alliance for Black Business, attendees from all over the country and globally can expect valuable insights into enterprise ownership, access to vital resources, and a focus on the enduring principles advocated by Booker T. Washington, such as self-reliance and economic empowerment. Limited tickets are available for purchase at www.nationalblackbusinessconference.com.

