Attorney Beth Klein Named One of 6 Colorado Women Who are Changing the World

The article in All Things Boulder mentioned several prominent women associated with Colorado communities, including a couple who are also activists, like Attorney Klein. In honor of International Women's Day, the article focused on a few prominent women who have made it a point to make the world a better place. Lauren Y. Casteel, the President and CEO of The Women's Foundation of Colorado, Dr. Philippa Marrack, an immunology researcher, and Leslie Foster, a non-profit leader, were just a few of the well-respected women mentioned in the article.

Attorney Beth Klein was recognized for her work in the fight against human trafficking, a noble fight she first began in 1969. Not only does she act on behalf of clients who were victims of human trafficking, she also created a foundation through our firm, Klein Frank, P.C., to raise awareness, educate others, and take tangible steps to end human trafficking. Beth Klein has also written laws in Colorado and across the world to make it easier to prosecute individuals who commit these heinous crimes.

About Beth Klein

As a cofounder of Klein Frank, P.C., Attorney Beth Klein is dedicated to providing exceptional legal advocacy to injured victims throughout Boulder and the surrounding areas of Colorado. Over the years, Attorney Klein has successfully handled a countless number of cases involving product liability, premises liability, wrongful death, and personal injury litigation. In each case, she carefully examines every detail associated with the client's accident or cause of injury in order to pursue maximum monetary compensation.

