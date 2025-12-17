Attorney Blaire McClanahan Named to Triad Business Journal's 2026 "40 Under 40"

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Cheryl David is proud to announce that attorney Blaire McClanahan has been named to the Triad Business Journal's 2026 "40 Under 40" list, an annual honor recognizing young professionals who are making significant contributions to the Triad region across a wide range of industries.

Each year, the Triad Business Journal selects 40 honorees from a highly competitive pool of nominees representing industries such as real estate, banking, law, health care, technology, manufacturing, philanthropy and higher education. The award recognizes leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate professional excellence, significant career achievement, leadership within their organizations and meaningful community involvement.

Blaire's selection reflects her dedication to estate planning and elder law, as well as her commitment to serving clients and the broader Triad community with integrity, compassion and professionalism.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by the Triad Business Journal among such an accomplished group of professionals. This recognition belongs to the incredible team at The Law Offices of Cheryl David, whose dedication and support make this work possible, and to the clients who place their trust in us. Serving families across the Triad through estate planning, estate administration, and elder law is deeply meaningful to me," said Blaire McClanahan.

The Triad Business Journal will formally celebrate the 2026 "40 Under 40" honorees on February 19, 2026, at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. In addition, each honoree will be featured in a special print section publishing on February 27, 2026. Additional details will be announced by the publication.

The Law Offices of Cheryl David congratulates Blaire on this achievement and is proud to recognize her continued leadership, professional accomplishments and dedication to the Triad community.

About The Law Offices of Cheryl David

The Law Offices of Cheryl David, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, provides trusted legal guidance in estate planning and elder law, helping individuals and families plan for the future with confidence. The firm is committed to personalized service, thoughtful advocacy and community engagement throughout the Triad region.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Cheryl David