Attorney Bo Berry and His Team Join SettlePou, Expanding the Firm's Reach in Three Markets

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SettlePou announced today the addition of attorney D. "Bo" Bowen Berry and his team, marking a significant expansion in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Little Rock. Berry's 10-person team includes attorneys Gary Lykins, Mary Ann Waldon, Bart Chancellor and Sheila Wilson, along with a paralegal, a legal nurse and two legal assistants.

Bo Berry is a 30-year trial attorney licensed in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Berry and his team made their mark in medical malpractice defense, an area that allows abundant trial experience on complicated cases. Their unique acumen in medicine allows them to attack all causation and damage claims and defeat plaintiffs at trial. Their defense litigation repertoire includes anything from slip-and-fall to mass tort. They represent Fortune 500 companies in catastrophic injury cases, from industries such as energy, manufacturing, and trucking, and have extensive experience representing hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers in cases involving medical malpractice.

"Adding Bo Berry's team brings another dimension of trial experience to our Firm and an even deeper bench of strong legal talent to better serve our clients," said SettlePou's President, Dan Tobin. Berry chose SettlePou based on a handful of factors. "I was drawn to SettlePou by its strong litigation practice, its outstanding reputation throughout Texas and its growth in Oklahoma and Arkansas. SettlePou's strengths will enhance the focus of our practice, which is to be ready to take any case to trial and to maximize our clients' bang for the buck in pursuit of their goals."

SettlePou opened its doors in 1978 and its principal office is in Dallas, Texas.

