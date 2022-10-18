Attorney Bridget Cantrell Joins Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law

Attorney Bridget Cantrell joins the experienced legal team at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law.

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridget Cantrell joins the experienced legal team at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Bridget earned her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2021. She joins CLLB Law as an associate attorney, and she is licensed to practice in Indiana and Kentucky. "I look forward to investing in my clients' successes and working closely with the top-notch attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law," she states.

From Technology to Law: Understanding the Needs of Modern Businesses

With a background in business, Bridget understands the values and mindset of small business owners. Before joining CLLB Law, Bridget spent six years as the Director of Technology for the Port of Louisville, where she became acutely aware of the daily operations and challenges of a business. She understands the importance of providing excellent legal services to business clients in order to help them avoid common legal problems and to reach their goals and maintain success.

Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law Gains Highly Skilled Mergers and Acquisitions Attorney

Bridget also has experience practicing in both civil rights litigation and mergers and acquisitions. After law school, she worked at Hogan Lovells, primarily handling mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies.

Bridget joins a group of attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law with wide-ranging skills and experience. Their attorneys help with the countless legal needs faced by today's small and large businesses, ranging from contract drafting and review to engaging their business clients' long-term needs of estate/succession planning. They work to develop deeper relationships with their clients, giving them a better understanding of their client's specific needs and helping them to realize their ultimate goals.

Outside of the practice of law, Bridget enjoys cooking and traveling. She is also an avid student of local history. Bridget and her husband live in Corydon, and they both love being involved in their community.

About Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law

The attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law are committed to client success, practicing in regions throughout Indiana and Kentucky. With attorneys specializing in business law, family law, elder law, nursing home/Medicaid asset protection, dispute resolution, personal injury, criminal defense and estate law, the firm offers services for businesses and individuals alike.

