Attorney Brittnie Panetta Featured in Legacy Woman Magazine January 2026 Issue

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Woman Magazine, published by She Rises Studios, has featured California-based personal injury attorney Brittnie Panetta with Matthews & Associates in its January 2026 issue, recognizing her commitment to advocacy and justice as she builds a career in complex civil litigation where she represents underserved and vulnerable communities.

Panetta is highlighted for her role in high-stakes litigation involving pharmaceutical and pesticide manufacturers, as well as her work helping California wildfire victims pursue meaningful compensation. The feature explores Panetta's conviction that legal advocacy extends beyond courtroom victories and should drive lasting, systemic change.

The January issue also reflects on Panetta's public-service roots, her early nonprofit work, and her focus on combining legal acumen with empathy and cultural understanding when representing clients navigating complex legal systems.

About Brittnie Panetta

Brittnie Panetta is a California-based personal injury attorney at Matthews & Associates, where she focuses on complex civil litigation, including mass tort cases against drug and pesticide manufacturers, as well as claims on behalf of California wildfire victims. Her work centers on representing individuals and communities harmed by corporate negligence and systemic failures.

Her legal commentary has appeared in Bloomberg Law Insights and Legal Reader, and she has been a featured guest on the Personal Injury Marketing Minute and Ladies Who Law podcasts.

About Matthews & Associates

Matthews & Associates is a national law firm comprised of more than 20 accomplished attorneys united by a shared mission to effect positive change through the pursuit of justice. With a nationwide presence, the firm handles a wide range of cases, including personal injury, product defects, mass torts, and sexual assault.

