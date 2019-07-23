Attorney Chantel Grant of GM Law Firm Promotes Women in the Law as a Member of the Exclusive Mattie Belle Davis Society

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chantel Grant, senior partner at the GM Law Firm in Boca Raton, has helped the Florida Association of Women Lawyers (FAWL) further its initiatives on behalf of women in the legal profession as a member of the exclusive Mattie Belle Davis Society.

The Mattie Belle Davis Society was established in 2004 to honor the late Judge Mattie Belle Davis, a pioneering woman in law in Florida, and enable members to contribute directly to FAWL initiatives and promote women in law. Judge Davis, a founding member of FAWL at its inception in 1951, remained active in the organization until her death 53 years later, in 2004.

Through the support of Mattie Belle Davis Society sponsors, FAWL has been able to increase FAWL's legislative presence in Tallahassee, including funding assistance to FAWL lobbying initiatives and FAWL Lobby Days; assure FAWL involvement in the Florida Bar Board of Governors; assure FAWL visibility and participation at state-wide meetings of the Florida Bar; support the presence and participation of FAWL chapters at statewide planning events; and many other benefits for women in the legal profession and FAWL.

Grant focuses her law practice primarily on credit card and debt resolution, debt dismissal, consumer protection, and private student loan defense. She also fights debt collector harassment, lawsuits from creditors, and handles violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practice Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Grant also represents consumers in lawsuits by creditors, and helps resolve their debts and lawsuits against them, either through violations, litigation, or with a partial dismissal.

Being involved with FAWL and the Mattie Belle Davis are just a few of the ways Grant gives back to her profession and south Florida community. Grant also is a member of National Association of Women Business Owners and she has assisted numerous charities including Animal Friends, Duck Haven, Rickie's Parrot Rescue, Milagro Mentoring, Bird Gardens of Naples, the South Florida Wildlife Center, Feeding South Florida, and Victory Church. She served as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters and volunteered at Palm Beach Legal Aid helping women and children who were unable to pay for legal representation.

GM Law Firm is located at 1515 S. Federal Highway, Suite 105, in Boca Raton. Visit www.gmlawfirmllc.com.

