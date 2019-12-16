Attorney Charla Aldous of Aldous \ Walker LLP Selected to Lawdragon Legends for 2019
At noted Dallas injury firm Aldous \ Walker LLP, Attorney Charla Aldous has tried over 200 jury trials, winning millions on behalf of sex abuse victims and injured consumers. Now Attorney Aldous has been selected to join the Lawdragons Legends list for 2019, placing her among the most elite lawyers in the country.
Dec 16, 2019, 12:48 ET
DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Often listed among the top trial lawyers in America, Attorney Charla Aldous has earned millions of dollars for injury victims during her time as a firm partner at Aldous \ Walker LLP. In recognition of her tireless work on behalf of consumers and sex abuse victims, the team at Lawdragon recently selected Attorney Aldous to join the prestigious Lawdragon Legends list for 2019.
Only 30 of the most elite lawyers in the country are chosen to the Legends list, which includes Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. According to Lawdragon, these attorneys represent "the most elite of the nation's elite lawyers," from talented corporate advocates to world-renowned human trafficking lawyers.
To qualify for the Lawdragon Legends list, a candidate must have been nominated and selected for the Lawdragon 500 guide on no fewer than 10 different occasions. Using a rigorous selection process, the Lawdragon team applies a wealth of experience and independent research to determine which attorneys will make the popular Lawdragon 500 guide each year.
At this time, the team at Aldous \ Walker LLP would like to congratulate Attorney Charla Aldous on her inclusion in the Lawdragon Legends list for 2019. The firm will continue to follow her lead and pursue maximum compensation for injury victims in Dallas.
For more information or press inquiries, contact Aldous \ Walker LLP online at www.aldouslaw.com.
SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP
Share this article