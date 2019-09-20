Attorney Chase Howard Joins Florida Healthcare Law Firm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm has announced that they have added lawyer Chase Howard to the team. Chase has fantastic business experience and specializes in healthcare legal areas including medspa compliance, physician employment, new physician employment contracts, new medical business start-up agreements and estate planning. Many of these areas are already covered by the firm but the demand for experienced attorneys has increased with the rapid growth of medical businesses, especially online.

"You have so many businesses coming up online that do not have a physical office, but they still see patients, using telehealth, for instance. There are CBD and medical marijuana companies who also want to start marketing and selling their products and need legal guidance. Believe it or not, medical-related businesses have grown by over 50% in the past five years and that's a trend that isn't going to stop anytime soon. To ensure quality of care, government regulations must be followed. For many of these small business owners, this is more than they are ready to take on themselves and that's why they need legal assistance. We are ready to help," says Florida Healthcare Law Firm COO Autumn Piccolo. Founder and President, Jeff Cohen, goes on to say that "Chase's passion for helping new physicians fresh out of residency and desire to impact medical practice and medspa start-ups are both areas which have been traditionally underserved by healthcare lawyers. His skills are much needed in the industry and will broaden the depth our Firm already provides."

Chase will also be contributing to the monthly webinar and blogs held by the firm. The law firm has an industry-leading reputation for their heavy focus on community education through their newsletter, blogs and webinars, which provide updated and free information on trending topics in the medical field. Anyone who owns or manages a medical business is free to read the blogs and view the monthly webinar. Dates and topics are announced on social media and viewers can also request new topics to be covered.

"We know that it's impossible to stay up on the latest trends in the healthcare industry. There's more opportunity than ever for small business owners and doctors alike. Think about a doctor who has their own practice and now wants to add telehealth as a delivery system. Who can they go to for some basic information? We love these blogs and webinars because it gives us a chance to connect with former and potential clients and provide them with valuable information."

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12790056

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.floridahealthcarelawfirm.com

