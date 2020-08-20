Attorney Christopher M. Mellino Selected Once Again to Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers ® has recognized Attorney Mellino more than once, as he was honored with his first listing in 2009. In the 2021 Edition, The Best Lawyers in America honored Attorney Mellino for his demonstrated prowess in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Besides his recognition by Best Lawyers ® , Attorney Mellino has had other great career successes and has worked on multiple landmark cases, authored a detailed medical malpractice guide, Was It A Mistake, and founded a social justice scholarship program to connect eight-grade students with service organizations.

Due to his successful representation of his clients, Attorney Mellino is a proud member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This group is exclusive to lawyers who have won millions of dollars for their clients, thus less than 1% of the United States' lawyers are members.

Attorney Mellino's accolades also include:

Recognition by Super Lawyers® since 2009

Receipt of a Martindale-Hubbell's® prestigious Preeminent AV® rating since 1999

Membership to the National Trial Lawyers Association Top 100

The Mellino Law Firm

The Mellino Law Firm is committed to providing clients with effective and personalized legal representation in medical malpractice litigation. The firm accepts a select few cases at a time to maximize results and focus on each client's needs. As a result, their medical malpractice attorneys have won many millions of dollars in verdicts to compensate clients for their wrongful injuries.

With 30 years of experience, the firm's attorneys are qualified to represent clients in medical malpractice, birth injuries, personal injury, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. As evidence of their experience, The Mellino Law Firm was ranked a Tier 2 firm in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for medical malpractice law on the side of the plaintiff.

About Best Lawyers ® Awards

Published on an annual basis, The Best Lawyers in America comprises the top legal professionals in the nation. After nomination, an attorney's peers confidentially review their legal abilities and community influence. The same selection process is applied to recurring listees.

To read more about Attorney Mellino and his many accomplishments, visit The Mellino Law Firm at christophermellino.com. Or learn more about Best Lawyers ® awards online at bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE The Mellino Law Firm

