Attorney Christopher Vernon Recognized in 28th Edition of "The Best Lawyers in America®"

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Christopher Vernon of Vernon Litigation Group has been recognized in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. He has earned this recognition since 2009.

For his 2022 recognition, Best Lawyers® recognized Attorney Vernon's outstanding legal work in three practice areas:

Bet-the-Company Litigation (litigation that threatens an entire business or company)

(litigation that threatens an entire business or company) Commercial Litigation (litigating on behalf of companies and their interests, or for cases involving two partners within a legal dispute)

(litigating on behalf of companies and their interests, or for cases involving two partners within a legal dispute) Securities/Capital Markets Law (variety of litigation with a focus on representing financial brokers)

Best Lawyers® is a renowned, nationwide organization that reviews and honors outstanding legal professionals. It relies on peer reviews to conduct its annual evaluations of attorneys in all states, so the information gathered to make a final selection is accurate, insightful, and unbiased. Nearly 11 million confidential evaluations were reviewed for the 28th Edition. When the annual members are announced, only up to 6% of all practicing attorneys in the United States and who practice in nearly 150 areas will be listed as members.

More information about Best Lawyers® can be found by visiting www.bestlawyers.com. Inquiring parties can visit www.vernonlitigation.com for more information about Attorney Christopher Vernon and Vernon Litigation Group.

Vernon Litigation Group

Chris Vernon | 239-319-4434

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group

