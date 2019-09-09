Attorney Clyde Siebman Named 2019 D/FW Lawyer of the Year for Copyright Law

This marks the seventh consecutive year that Mr. Siebman has been named among the best lawyers in the country based on his extensive work for clients in cases involving copyright law , patent litigation , trademark law and commercial litigation . He previously was recognized as the 2018 D/FW Lawyer of the Year for patent litigation.

Mr. Siebman was selected to the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers based on nominations from other lawyers throughout Dallas/Fort Worth. Best Lawyers is one of the rare legal guides that honors attorneys by relying solely on nominations from their legal peers. The publication is one of the most-respected guides to the nation's leading lawyers in various areas of practice.

In addition to his Best Lawyers recognition, Mr. Siebman is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and he has held the highest AV-Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for more than two decades. He additionally has earned a spot on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list based on nominations from his peers in the legal community since the list's debut in 2003.

Mr. Siebman and the team of proven attorneys at Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith provide decades of experience representing clients in state and federal courts throughout Texas, including extensive work before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas. The firm maintains offices in Plano, Dallas, Sherman, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin.

Siebman Forrest is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work representing local, national and international clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, Western and Northern Districts of Texas and throughout the state. The firm's trial experience includes a wide variety of civil litigation, including patent, trademark and trade secret matters, as well as cases involving the False Claims Act, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, please visit http://www.siebman.com.

