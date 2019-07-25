Attorney Cynthia McGuinn, Firm Partner at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, Selected to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, a leading personal injury firm based in San Francisco, announces that firm partner Attorney Cynthia McGuinn has been selected to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in 2019. With over 30 years of experience and a reputation as a top-quality litigator, Attorney McGuinn earned a spot as one of the top plaintiff lawyers in the entire U.S. plaintiff bar.

As a legal media company founded in 2005, Lawdragon strives to help consumers, employees, and corporations to identify the top legal talent for their needs. Releasing annual plaintiff reporting guides each year, Lawdragon employs a rigorous and extensive research method to identify 500 qualifying lawyers in different practice areas and regions.

As a result of this journalistic approach, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list represents the most elite group of plaintiff attorneys in the entire profession. The team at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn would like to congratulate Cynthia McGuinn for her selection to this prestigious list. With her guidance as a partner, the firm will continue to provide top-tier legal services to injured clients throughout San Francisco.

For more information or for press inquiries, contact Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn today.

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

