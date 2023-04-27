Attorney Dan Newlin Says Justice Served on Suspended Lawyers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Orlando attorneys, Jonathan Blevins and Michael Adams, have been suspended from practicing law in Florida, according to Attorney Dan Newlin.

According to Newlin, two of his associate lawyers, Attorneys Jonathan Blevins and Michael Adams, left his firm in the night, unethically removing client files and immediately soliciting Newlin firm clients to leave Newlin and join their new law firm, Blevins & Adams. This conduct violated Florida Bar Rules.

Newlin has stated that his law firm has a strong reputation for winning big for clients and has been voted best law firm by the Orlando Business Journal.

"It is our reputation why clients hire us, twenty-one years of building our brand. For these lawyers to try and steal clients and client files was just pure wrong," Newlin said.

Newlin stated that Blevins' and Adams' conduct was highly unethical and violated numerous state bar rules and regulations.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday approved a 60-day suspension for attorney Jonathon Blevins and a 45-day suspension for attorney Michael Adams after they pleaded guilty in disciplinary proceedings related to actions they took while leaving Newlin.

Attorney Dan Newlin said in closing, "Justice has been served."

More detailed information on Jonathon Blevins' and Michael Adams' case can be found at Florida Bar v. Michael Andrew Adams, case number SC22-1410, and Florida Bar v. Jonathon Charles Avery Blevins, case number SC22-1415, both in the Florida Supreme Court.

SOURCE Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys