Attorney Dan Newlin’s Free Healthcare Concert Gains National Attention, Adding Colbie Caillat and a Second Show.

The event - which was spurred by Attorney Dan Newlin to do something amazing to thank our healthcare workers - took traction with an overwhelming response. Shaggy commented on the Wendy Williams show recently that over 30,000 healthcare workers from Florida registered for a chance to attend the free concert. However, Orlando Hardrock Live has a maximum capacity of 3,000 attendees. Shaggy hinted while on the Wendy Williams show that a second free concert might be announced soon for the entire Florida public. That news that came today, when Newlin announced that a second free concert starring Shaggy, Flo Rida and one other unnamed international superstar will take the stage on Saturday, September 18, 2021. All those that could not attend the Hard Rock Live Free Concert will be given VIP tickets to attend a second free concert which will be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Amphitheater. The last community concert Newlin threw prior to the pandemic, starring Pitbull and Nacho brought in over 50,000 attendees. Newlin predicts this concert will be bigger and better. "People want to get out and breathe, our outdoor concerts are amazing for families to come and enjoy, and it's all free," Newlin said. The second free concert, Saturday, September 18, 2021 will be open to the entire public. Newlin said, "our law firm has been voted #1 again and again, and yes, no doubt we have a great and amazing legal team, we are blessed, but that is why it is so important to give back in doing great things for our community!"