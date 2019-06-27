Attorney Dexter Evans Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum

The grandson of a Chicago union worker, Dexter has always felt a strong urge to help those trying to protect their rights. It is from this foundation that Dexter established himself as an aggressive advocate for the rights of his clients. Additionally, Dexter has devoted his practice to obtaining compensation for personal injury victims. He has the distinction of obtaining the highest award outside of Cook County for an accident causing fibromyalgia.

Dexter is an active member of several bar associations and is the chair of the Professional Responsibility Section of the DuPage County Bar Association. He is on the board of directors of the West Suburban Humane Society as well as the editorial board of the DuPage County Bar Association "DCBA Briefs" publication.

At the law firm of Woodruff Johnson & Evans, founded in December 2000, our eight attorneys provide outstanding legal representation to people who have been injured in Illinois. With over a century of combined legal experience, we have recovered substantial verdicts and settlements for our clients through hard work and dedicated service. We are recognized as Super Lawyers, Leading Lawyers, Million Dollar Advocates, and have garnered numerous other prestigious honors. Our law firm has been featured in Time Magazine, Newsweek, Chicago Magazine, and several other publications. We take an aggressive and results-oriented approach to our work. For information regarding our practice, contact us toll-free at 866.891.9211.

© 2019 Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices. The law firm responsible for this message is the Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law 4234 Meridian Parkway, Ste. 134 Aurora, IL 60504, (630) 585-2320. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices 4234 Meridian Parkway, Ste. 134 Aurora, IL 60504

Tel: (630) 585-2320 • Fax: (630) 585-2327 • www.woodrufflawyers.com

SOURCE Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices