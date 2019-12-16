Attorney Douglas Borthwick Awarded Avvo's Highest "Superb" Rating

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Douglas Borthwick has achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Avvo is an independent attorney rating organization that rates 97% of all attorneys in America. Its ratings are unbiased and earned by an attorney only through a stringent review process by legal professionals which incorporate client reviews, peer endorsements and a number of other factors. It cannot be purchased through dues or memberships.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick

Avvo introduced the Avvo rating system nearly a decade ago and it has become the industry standard for rating attorneys in all 50 states. The rating system was created to reward attorneys who exhibit exceptional legal service to their clients and their industry.

Avvo's comprehensive rating system carefully reviews a lawyer's background and overall profile, which includes years in practice, professional achievements and industry recognition. Avvo performs rankings in 19 different legal categories and periodically collects background data from multiple sources. As Avvo uses a mathematical model, it can ensure that the ratings are unbiased and not determined based on favoritism, thus assuring the integrity of the rating. Of the many ratings assigned to attorneys, the "Superb" highest rating was bestowed upon Mr. Douglas Borthwick.

About Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick:

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success.

Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and civil litigation.

"We rise to the level of our self-image. I take pride in building up others to believe in themselves and see their great worth."—Douglas Borthwick

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father and grandfather. When not practicing law he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com .

Douglas Borthwick is also AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards . Martindale-Hubbell has been the gold standard in attorney peer review ratings for decades.

