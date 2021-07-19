Attorney Douglas Borthwick Earns The Acclaimed "SUPERB" Highest Avvo Rating For Personal Injury

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Douglas Borthwick has achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo as a top attorney in Personal Injury, the highest evaluation given by the attorney rating agency.

Award Photo

Avvo is an independent attorney rating organization that rates 97% of all attorneys in America. Its ratings are unbiased and earned by an attorney only through a stringent review process by legal professionals which incorporate client reviews, peer endorsements and a number of other factors. It cannot be purchased through dues or memberships. SUPERB is the highest ranking awarded by Avvo.

Avvo introduced the Avvo rating system nearly a decade ago and it has become the industry standard for rating attorneys in all 50 states. The rating system was created to reward attorneys who exhibit exceptional legal service to their clients and their industry.

Avvo's comprehensive rating system carefully reviews a lawyer's background and overall profile, which includes years in practice, professional achievements and industry recognition. Avvo performs rankings in 19 different legal categories and periodically collects background data from multiple sources.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: Personal Injury Law, Family Law, Criminal Law, and general civil litigation practice.

"Leave the darkness of your past behind so it can not block the light of your bright future. Your past is gone. Whatever happened, whether unjust, cruel, harsh, whatever the case, reliving the events will never do you any good. If someone did you wrong, the ONLY WAY you can win, is if you let go and move on. If you live in hate, they win. If you live in the victim story, they win.

If YOU want to win, you must focus on building your future and start right now. Release that weight from your back so you can be free. Don't allow events of the past, which are now gone, to ruin this moment, which is perfect – this moment which is now to enjoy, which is ready for you to LIVE FULLY. Your past does not equal your future."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John Walter,

Phone: 714-564-9400,

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick,

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick,

Telephone: 714-654-6742,

Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

