Attorney Douglas Borthwick Given the Alignable "Highly Recommended" Distinction by His Small Business Peers

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been given the distinction of "Highly Recommended" small business owner peers. With more than 5 million members, and millions of connections across more than 30,000 local communities, Alignable is the online network where small business owners across North America drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice.

Photo Award

Members use Alignable to get the industry answers they need, connect within their local business community or across the country, and increase buzz for their business.

Headquartered in Boston, Alignable was made public in 2014 and is venture-backed by Mayfield Fund, Recruit Strategic Partners, Saturn Partners, NextView Ventures and Lead Edge Capital.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating for attorneys in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given for attorneys by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

Email: [email protected]

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Telephone: 714-654-6742

Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

https://borthwicklawyer.com

