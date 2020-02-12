Attorney Douglas Borthwick Named Among the 2020 Best Family Law Lawyers in Riverside, CA

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to share the recent announcement by expertise.com designating the Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick as one of the best divorce law firms in the Riverside area.

Expertise.com uses a proprietary research and selection process to identify the best service professionals in many industries, and they have identified the Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick as one of the best divorce law firms in the region.

Expertise.com scored family law lawyers on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the divorce lawyers in Riverside, CA." The selection criteria were:

Reputation. A history of delighted customers and outstanding service. Credibility. Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards. Experience. Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education. Availability. Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored. Professionalism. Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.

We are honored to announce that Mr. Borthwick has met the above criteria and is well-deserving of this high distinction.

https://www.expertise.com/ca/riverside/divorce-attorney

"Whether it be the dawn, median or concluding years of our lives, pain, trials, unfairness, critics come to us all; it is how we face these challenges that will fill our lives with peace. Depending on the day or hour, it is a work in progress. I look to my family and children for purpose and drive in this journey to be more so I can do more for others. I strive to be consciously engaged and self-aware to be my best, another work in progress."- Douglas Borthwick, Attorney

"Douglas was my divorce attorney and helped me through a difficult and trying time in my life. My divorce required the coordination of many people to work out well, from the other attorney, the realtor, real estate broker, and others, and Douglas was able to thread the needle and get things done with all deadlines met. He was a calming influence and a remarkable attorney, by far the right choice." – Janet Cruces

