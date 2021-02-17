Attorney Douglas Borthwick Named Lawyer of the Year by American Institute of Legal Professionals

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Legal Professionals recognizes distinguished attorney Douglas Borthwick as Lawyer of the Year for his outstanding accomplishments in the field of personal injury law.

Award Photo

The American Institute of Legal Professional is an invitation only professional organization composed of premier trial attorneys from each state. These attorneys exemplify the very best qualities and qualifications of an attorney. Each attorney must meet stringent qualifications as a civil or criminal trial attorney. These attorney's practice in a variety of fields to help and promote the ethical and elite practice of law. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research. Each member must be in good standing with their local compliance organization.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Douglas Borthwick has served as "of counsel" for the Law Offices of Blomberg, Benson, & Garrett for at least the past 15 years. He is a great asset for the firm as a legal consultant and trial attorney. His value to the firm is irreplaceable and we are blessed to have his talent at our disposal when needed."—David Garrett, Esq., Owner and Managing Partner, Blomberg, Benson & Garrett

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

