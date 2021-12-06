Attorney Douglas Borthwick Named to the Legal Leaders Distinguished List

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, Esq. is a top AV® Preeminent™ attorney in Southern California and has been named to the Legal Leaders List.

Award Photo

The award, created in partnership between American Lawyer Media (ALM) and Martindale-Hubbell, is reserved for only the top ranked lawyers in the nation. ALM is a leading provider of news and information for the legal industry. ALM's brands include The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel, Law.com, The National Law Journal, and more. Rankings are based on an extensive, confidential review conducted among the legal profession in the community.

The AV rating signifies the attorney's legal abilities and professional ethics are of the very highest standard.

Douglas Borthwick has also achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency .

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Leave the darkness of your past behind so it cannot block the light of your bright future.

Your past is gone. Whatever happened, whether unjust, cruel, harsh, whatever the case, reliving the events will never do you any good. If someone did you wrong, the ONLY WAY you can win, is if you let go and move on. If you live in hate, they win. If you live in the victim story, they win.

If YOU want to win, you must focus on building your future and start right now. Release that weight from your back so you can be free. Don't allow events of the past, which are now gone, to ruin this moment, which is perfect – this moment which is now to enjoy, which is ready for you to LIVE FULLY. Your past does not equal your future."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.



Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/



Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick

SOURCE Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

