Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives 'A-V' Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the Highest Rating of Distinction For Professional Achievement and Ethics Awarded by Martindale

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Hubbell recognizes Douglas Borthwick and Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick as AV® rated attorneys , the highest such rating available to any individual lawyer. This rating service is the pre-eminent rating system for attorneys, providing an objective indicator of a lawyer's ethical standards and professional ability. Law firms are given the rating of the highest rated individual attorney.

Award Photo

Douglas Borthwick's AV PREEMINENT RATING by Martindale-Hubbell is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards .

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

