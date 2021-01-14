Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives Avvo ™ Clients' Choice Award for Top Client Satisfaction in Criminal Defense, Complimenting His Avvo ™ "Superb" Highest Rating

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvo ™ has awarded Douglas Borthwick its prestigious Clients' Choice Award for Top Client Satisfaction in Criminal Defense. This award is given to attorneys whose outstanding legal services have resulted in highly satisfied clients. There's nothing that an attorney can do to ask for a Clients' Choice Award. Instead, Avvo makes the award based only on an attorney receiving quality reviews from satisfied clients throughout the year.

Award Photo

Avvo's ™ comprehensive rating system carefully reviews a lawyer's background and overall profile, which includes years in practice, professional achievements and industry recognition. Avvo ™ performs rankings in 19 different legal categories and periodically collects background data from multiple sources. As Avvo ™ uses a mathematical model, it can ensure that the ratings are unbiased and not determined based on favoritism.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo ™, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

Media Contact:

John Walter

714-564-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

