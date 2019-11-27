Attorney Douglas Borthwick Recognized with Martindale-Hubbell "Platinum" Client Champion Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The distinguished Law Firm of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick was awarded Martindale-Hubbell's prestigious "Platinum" Client Champion Award, which recognizes attorneys who have received near-perfect ratings and reviews for current and previous clients.

Client Champion

Martindale-Hubbell is an online service that provides reviews of individual lawyers as well as law firms that they work for and is designed to provide people seeking legal help with unbiased feedback and additional information to help them find the right attorney. According to the company, Martindale.com contains profiles for more than one million lawyers and law firms across the world. Less than 1% of the attorneys listed on Martindale.com have been accorded this Martindale-Hubbell honor of distinction.

Douglas Borthwick has been practicing law for over 20 years. He received his law degree from Capital University Law School in 1991 after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and religion from Muskingum University in 1988.

Mr. Borthwick began his legal career working as an associate at an AV rated insurance defense and general liability firm for 13 years. He then was a senior associate at an AV rated medical malpractice defense firm for 2 years. Mr. Borthwick worked under ABOTA certified trial lawyers at both firms.

Mr. Borthwick has since been in private practice, earning a Martindale-Hubbell AV preeminent rating for his law firm from his attorney peers, a "Superb" rating from Avvo, and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Mr. Borthwick's practice focuses on civil litigation, business litigation, personal injury, and family law.

Mr. Borthwick enjoys time with his wife, 4 grandchildren, and Church activities.

