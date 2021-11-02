Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected as One of the 2021 Top 3 Divorce Lawyers in Rancho Cucamonga

Photo

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, has been selected as one of the highly acclaimed 2021 Top 3 Divorce Lawyers in Rancho Cucamonga by THREE BEST RATED™.

According to Three Best Rated ™ , Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq. received this award because of his more than 30 years of experience representing clients in family law cases while securing the best results.

The Three Best Rated™ review team chose the top three Divorce lawyers in Rancho Cucamonga for 2021 by using a rigorous 50-Point Inspection which includes everything from checking reputation, high ethics and capability, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, nearness, trust, cost, and general excellence.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards .

Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency .

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Leave the darkness of your past behind so it cannot block the light of your bright future.

Your past is gone. Whatever happened, whether unjust, cruel, harsh, whatever the case, reliving the events will never do you any good. If someone did you wrong, the ONLY WAY you can win, is if you let go and move on. If you live in hate, they win. If you live in the victim story, they win.

If YOU want to win, you must focus on building your future and start right now. Release that weight from your back so you can be free. Don't allow events of the past, which are now gone, to ruin this moment, which is perfect – this moment which is now to enjoy, which is ready for you to LIVE FULLY. Your past does not equal your future."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

