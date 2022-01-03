Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected by Acclaimed "National Alliance of Attorneys" as 2021 Attorney of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California attorney Douglas Borthwick has been selected as a 2021 Attorney of the Year in the field of personal injury law by the National Alliance of Attorneys (NAOA).

NAOA is an organization committed to advocating for attorneys with the highest legal standards in each state. NAOA reviews select candidates who have positive recommendations of other lawyers in their field, along with no ethical concerns from their local licensing authority. Less than 1% of all attorneys are invited to be a member of NAOA.

Award Photo

Membership is only extended to those attorneys who demonstrate leadership, superior qualifications in their field, and trial results in their state.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

