Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected by Expertise to be Among one of the 2024 Best Criminal Defense Lawyers in Rancho Cucamonga

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expertise is pleased to announce that Douglas Borthwick, Esq. was recently named by Expertise.com as one of the Best Criminal Defense Lawyers in Rancho Cucamonga.

Douglas Borthwick Award

Expertise is an organization that aims to serve the general public by compiling a list of the best local experts in any given field and location. Their listings are affected by a business' reputation, credibility, experience, availability, as well as professionalism. Douglas Borthwick has been recognized by his peers, clients and other industry leaders as being an authority in their field that meets these selective standards. We are pleased to announce their inclusion on this esteemed list.

Mr. Borthwick currently practices in Family Law, Criminal Law, and General Civil Litigation Legal Practice.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly. Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors. No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there still can be a level of hurt that is indescribable. So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind." – Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

