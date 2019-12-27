Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected for 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been selected for the 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award in the Personal Injury Law classification by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Award Attorney Douglas Borthwick

President and owner, Douglas Borthwick is an AV®Preeminent™ attorney who maintains a boutique litigation and transactional law firm in Santa Ana, California, with additional branch offices in Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga. Douglas Borthwick offers more than two decades of experience helping both individual and corporate clients with personal injury law, workers' compensation, family law, estate planning and wage disputes. Learn more at: www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Mr. Borthwick maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He has achieved a "Superb" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the attorney rating agency.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

The success of this firm is founded on persistence, dedication, and a strong moral and spiritual conviction. Mr. Borthwick is passionate about service and the art of lawyering.

Mr. Borthwick is particularly proud of his AV®Preeminent™ certification from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings system. A distinction given to approximately 10 percent of practicing attorneys, the designation is bestowed as a result of confidential opinions expressed by members of the Bar and Judiciary. In addition to judging legal ability, this system also evaluates an attorney's general ethics, ensuring that any AV®Preeminent™ certified attorney meets the most rigorous, peer-reviewed standards of excellence and ethical behavior.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards Program

The Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Riverside area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Riverside area a vibrant and vital place to live. The Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Riverside. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick:

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success.

Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and civil litigation.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail. Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury, family law, observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving contractual preparation and negotiation; employee relations.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Mr. Borthwick spends his spare time involved with his Church and as much time as possible with his 3 young grandchildren.

"Sometimes you will never know the value of something, until it becomes a memory."—Dr. Seuss.

"One challenge in my life is to live in awareness and in the moment, appreciating the gifts of life as they are occurring, not only after the moment has passed."- Douglas Borthwick

Media Contact:

Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program

John Walter

714-564-9400

Email: 231566@email4pr.com

URL: http://www.SmallBusinessExcellence.org



SOURCE The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

