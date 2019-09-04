Attorney Douglas M. Borthwick Named as 2019 Member of Power Attorneys

METAIRIE, La., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Attorneys is pleased to announce that Attorney Douglas M. Borthwick of Santa Ana, CA has been recognized by Power Attorneys as a 2017, 2018, and 2019 Member. Power Attorneys features the professional achievements of our members in our comprehensive National Directory, full of client testimonials, ratings, attorney endorsements, and much more.

Our Member Attorneys are acknowledged for their extraordinary level of legal expertise, competency, professional reputation and ethical standards.

Douglas Borthwick Power Attorneys

Power Attorneys celebrates our Members successes as professionals through greater visibility of their Prestigious accomplishments while providing Members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral.

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and estate planning.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail. Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury, family law, observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving contractual preparation and negotiation; employee relations; advising Directors and Shareholders; observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving corporations.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9400

Santa Ana, California

Contact Douglas M. Borthwick

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

1800 N. Broadway Ste. 200

Santa Ana, CA 92706

Telephone: 714-654-6742

Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

For further information regarding membership and qualifications, see www.PowerAttorneys.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

Related Links

http://www.borthwicklawyer.com

