Attorney Faith Fox Appointed Managing Partner for The Cochran Firm's New Flagship Office in Charlotte, NC

The Cochran Firm Charlotte, now helmed by Fox, is the first office in the state, and will offer residents unprecedented access for the compassionate handling of legal matters and concerns. "It is a privilege to be working amongst some of the greatest legal minds in the legal field and call them partner," expresses Fox. "I never met Johnnie Cochran personally, but he inspired me immensely and made me want to be the kind of lawyer he was; a winner who exhibited great empathy for his clients and held a high regard for the law. At the time, I had no idea what a tall order that truly was. I am excited beyond verbal explanation to be a part of his legacy and to introduce the state of North Carolina to The Cochran Firm."

Astute observers might say that Faith Fox has always displayed excellent leadership qualities. A native of Philadelphia, PA, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University's Department of Media Studies and Production before launching her first career in the entertainment business. Fox made great strides early on holding positions that included working as production assistant to legendary jazz musician and producer George Duke; serving as general manager for CME Records, distributed by MCA and owned by Carl Martin from the R&B group Shai; and road manager to singing greats Boys II Men, Brownstone and countless other artists. Her successful 20-year career in the entertainment industry also saw her as a consultant negotiating multimillion-dollar contracts for some of the music industry's most notable recording artists.

Life happened and Fox's path was eventually transformed, first by a failed marriage, followed by the death of her mother while she was pregnant with her eldest child. However, divorce, child support battles and family court put Fox on the legal path she was destined for.

"When my ex-husband hired a lawyer to fight me for full custody of our son, I wasn't able to do the same. As a single mom receiving little to no child support, I could not afford the legal fees. My ex's lawyer operated unscrupulously and before I knew it, I was sitting in court defending myself despite doing all of the heavy lifting with regard to raising my children. When I left court that day in September 2011, I was determined to never allow myself to be in such a powerless position of advocacy for myself and my children ever again. I was determined to fix things for myself and prevent others like me from ever experiencing it as well."

Fox went on to pursue a law degree, completing courses while working, and finished the four-year, part time program in just two years. She graduated cum laude with distinctive honors in pro bono service, while consistently achieving "Best Advocate" during regional competitions on the Trial Team Advocacy Honor Board.

"With 31 offices located in 19 different states, The Cochran Firm Charlotte is a great expansion and addition to our legal brand," cites Keith Givens, the managing shareholder of The Cochran Firm. "Faith Fox was selected as a member of our firm because she is recognized as an outstanding attorney with a national reputation. She is very active in the National Bar Association and well respected by our partners. She is a great candidate to assist us in building a presence in North Carolina. We are excited to have her join our team!"

The Cochran Firm has established itself as one of the premier plaintiffs' litigation and criminal defense law firms in the country for over 40 years. With offices throughout the United States, The Cochran Firm boasts some of the most highly respected and experienced men and women in the legal field in the country. As managing partner at The Cochran Firm Charlotte, Fox will oversee the North Carolina state operation and offer services that include personal injury, civil rights, wrongful death, family law, negligence, medical malpractice and more.

Attorney Faith Fox is available for legal consultation at https://cochranfirm.com/location/charlotte/ . Reach her directly at 704 762-1588 and via email at ffox@cochranfirm.com for speaking engagement inquiries. Follow Fox on Facebook at Attorney Faith Fox and on Instagram at @attorneyfaithfox and @cochranfirmcharlotte.

SOURCE The Cochran Firm Charlotte