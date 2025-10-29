Attorney General Alliance Launches New Initiative to Protect Children Online

Bipartisan, multi-sector effort to include state Attorney General leadership, law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, academics and families: Roblox and Center for Humane Technology join as founding partners.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attorney General Alliance (AGA) today announced the creation of a groundbreaking Partnership for Youth Online Safety, a new initiative dedicated to strengthening online safety for children.

The initiative aims to reduce online harms through the development of practical, collaborative, and measurable design-based safeguards while also sharing best practices and tools that public and private partners can use to collaborate more effectively and better protect children online.

The new forum will provide bipartisan state Attorney General leadership with an opportunity to co-design best practices, streamline lawful information sharing, and help ensure online platforms are designed safely. It will also serve as a bridge to strengthen relationships between technology companies and law enforcement, enabling faster escalations and more effective cooperation when addressing threats or harmful activity.

AGA will lead this initiative alongside a diverse coalition of partners, including:

Attorneys General representing bipartisan leadership and legal expertise;

Industry leaders in the technology and online safety space;

Families and parents providing insight into real-world challenges faced by children online;

Nonprofit organizations dedicated to online safety and child protection;

Academic experts offering research-based guidance and policy recommendations;

State and federal law enforcement committed to enforcing the law and protecting vulnerable populations; and

Advocacy groups ensuring all efforts remain centered on children's well-being.

The initiative will launch with two inaugural partners: Roblox, the first industry partner, recognized for its readiness to collaborate directly with policymakers and respond to community concerns, and the Center for Humane Technology, a leading voice in exposing the impacts of today's most consequential technologies, known for its leadership in promoting safe, more positive digital experiences for all through better product design.

"This partnership with the Attorney General Alliance is a landmark step in our ongoing commitment to online child safety. By combining our decades of experience in online child safety with the authority of the Attorneys General, we can move quickly to co-design and deploy the next generation of protective tools and frameworks. This collaboration will help set new safety standards across the digital ecosystem used by kids and teens," said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. "At Roblox, we are constantly innovating and investing in safeguards, including AI and human moderation, real-time chat filtering and proactive content scanning, to create a positive and secure environment for the millions of people who create and play on our platform every day."

"Attorneys General have been at the forefront of the fight to protect kids in the digital age, and we're honored to partner with the AGA in this critical area of work," said Camille Carlton, Policy Director at the Center for Humane Technology. "Young people are constantly navigating technological change–from social media platforms to AI products–that profoundly shapes their development and wellbeing. This partnership represents a necessary step toward collectively addressing these challenges at the design level, ensuring that all digital technologies are built to support, rather than undermine, young people's safety."

The Partnership for Youth Online Safety aims to:

Establish standards and best practices for designing technology products safely from the outset, encouraging safe innovation across the industry

Establish and promote best practices for detecting and deterring online child exploitation, grooming, and harassment.

Develop standardized frameworks for rapid, lawful data sharing between companies and law enforcement agencies.

Improve parental awareness and education by providing families with practical tools and resources to keep children safe online.

Build sustained, trust-based partnerships between government, industry, and advocacy groups to accelerate solutions to emerging threats.

By bringing together this broad and collaborative network, the Partnership for Youth Online Safety seeks to create real, measurable progress in reducing online harms, while fostering accountability and transparency. We will work with Attorneys General and our partners to ensure that safety, accountability, and collaboration come first.

AGA is a nonprofit educational organization that works with Attorneys General across the United States and globally, fostering collaboration and promoting the rule of law, consumer protection, and public safety. Through partnerships and policy leadership, AGA builds bridges between government, industry, and communities to address emerging challenges and advance justice.

SOURCE Attorney General Alliance