Attorney George Farah Selected to Texas Super Lawyers® 2019 Membership Listing

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney George Farah of Farah Law in Houston has earned membership to the Texas Super Lawyers® 2019 listing. He was selected primarily for his work as a Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff attorney, with also recognitions for practicing in General Litigation and Schools & Education law.

The 2019 selection marks not the first or second time Attorney George Farah has been named to Texas Super Lawyers®. He has actually earned the title three times, each year from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, he was named a Rising Stars℠ member in both 2015 and 2016.

To become a Super Lawyers® member, an attorney must stand out among thousands of other potential candidates. Super Lawyers® uses a patented multistep selection process that narrows in on legal professionals it considers to be among the absolute best in the country. Everything from case results and peer reviews to pro bono work and other professional titles are considered in its evaluation procedures. By the end of the selection process, only up to 5% of all practicing attorneys in a region can be named a Super Lawyers® member that year.

Being selected as a Super Lawyers® member once is considered quite impressive. Multiple, consecutive selections is nearly unheard of for many legal practitioners.

To learn more about Super Lawyers® and its patented selection process, inquiring parties can visit https://www.superlawyers.com/. Further information about Attorney George Farah and Farah Law can be found by visiting https://www.gflawoffices.com/.

