Attorney Gerald L. Marcus Received Premier Lawyers of America Nomination

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and lead partner of Los Angeles law firm, The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus, is nominated for a Premier Lawyers of America award!

Attorney Gerald L. Marcus was identified by Premier Lawyers of America for his years of excellence in law. He has been a lawyer since 1987, and has represented approximately 12,000 clients and recovered over $150 million in compensation since then. In addition to the Premier Lawyers of America honor, Attorney Marcus is a repeat Super Lawyers and Top 100 Trial Lawyers award recipient.

Premier Lawyers of America is an exclusive award organization which seeks to recognize the best attorneys in the United States. Less than 1% of lawyers in the country are chosen as Premier Lawyers of America members. Legal practitioners can be nominated for the awards by a fellow attorney, or recognized by Premier Lawyers of America's Advisory Committee. Once nominees are chosen, they are evaluated on their experience in law, verdicts and settlements, certifications, work in education, other honors, and a number of additional parameters.

The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus is a Los Angeles-based personal injury firm that represents clients who were injured in car accidents, work accidents, in incidents of nursing home abuse and neglect, and a wide variety of other practice areas. The firm serves clients throughout Southern California, with offices in west L.A. and Calabasas. Their attorneys offer free consultations and can be reached 24/7 via phone at 800-905-8777. For more information, visit their website at geraldmarcuslaw.com.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus

