Attorney Greg Fibich Chosen to Texas Rising Stars List for Sixth Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs – a Houston personal injury firm – would like to announce that one of their attorneys, Greg Fibich, has been selected to the Texas Rising Stars list for 2019. This will be Attorney Fibich's 6th consecutive year to receive this prestigious recognition.

Prior to joining this noted trial firm, Greg represented doctors and hospitals in medical malpractice cases. In that capacity, he was recognized as "Top 1% of Trial Counsel for Medical Malpractice in Texas for Defense." This suggests that regardless of which side of the docket Greg is on he is recognized for his trial abilities.

Each year, the Super Lawyers® organization selects a new group of Rising Stars from every state and geographical region in the country. To determine who will be included on the Rising Stars list, their team uses a rigorous selection process based on peer nominations, along with independent research on over 12 different indicators of achievement.

In order to be considered as a Rising Star, a prospective candidate must also be under the age of 40, and display consistently high customer satisfaction ratings. It's estimated that only 2.5% of all lawyers in a given state are honored with this designation.

Because of his relentless commitment to his injured clients in Houston, Attorney Greg Fibich is once again a Rising Star in Texas. Attorney Fibich is honored to accept this recognition.

For more information, please contact Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs.

SOURCE Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs

Related Links

https://www.fibichlaw.com

