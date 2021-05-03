Attorney Grunfeld: Hearing Committee Member Serving Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Kenneth J. Grunfeld of Golomb & Honik, P.C. in Philadelphia has been appointed as a Hearing Committee Member serving the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The three-year term for this role will begin on July 1st, 2021. Depending on his service, the Disciplinary Board can elect to appoint Attorney Grunfeld for a second three-year term to begin immediately after the first expires.

As an appointed Hearing Committee Member, Attorney Grunfeld will help the Disciplinary Board reach agreeable resolutions for disciplinary matters faced by practicing legal professionals throughout Pennsylvania. The Disciplinary Board is known for its prompt responses and resolutions, so Attorney Grunfeld's similar dedication to timeliness and punctuality should serve him well in this role. Furthermore, Attorney Kenneth Grunfeld's background as both a former civil defense attorney and a current plaintiff's attorney will allow him to better understand discrepancies and conflicts that might play a part in some of the disciplinary matters brought to the Board's attention.

To learn more about the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, inquiring parties can visit https://www.padisciplinaryboard.org/. More information about Attorney Kenneth Grunfeld of Golomb & Honik, P.C. can be found at https://www.golombhonik.com/.

SOURCE Golomb & Honik, P.C.

