LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney-at-Law, Peter Palivos' hard work helping veterans while serving as the Chairman of The Voice of the Vet was acknowledged during a special luncheon held at Bella Vita restaurant on November 10. Military Order of the Purple Heart and Congresswoman Susie Lee (3rd District, Nev.) presented a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.

Attorney Honored for Dedication to Helping Veterans

Hosted by 15 veteran organizations with over 200 veterans attending on November 10, Peter was honored for his years of pro bono legal services, which have helped hundreds of veterans and their families. Len Yelinek, Nevada State Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, along with Dan Peterson, Commander of the Henderson Chapter of the Purple Heart, made the presentation.

"Our country is currently facing difficult social, economic, and political challenges. Therefore, this event, which is centered on our veterans, is very important because our veterans always bring America together," said attorney, Peter Palivos, when he accepted the award. The mission of the Purple Hearts is to honor and help wounded veterans and their families. "We owe every American who served our great nation, much more than just a mere thank you," says Peter.

During the luncheon, Peter presented Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D.-Nev.) with a certificate of appreciation from The Voice of the Vets for her service to veterans.

As an attorney, he provides care and pro bono legal services for the veterans. He has also been behind several veteran-oriented initiatives, including the Nevada Veteran Housing Village project. This project has the goal of housing over 100 veterans and their families. In addition, Palivos served over 10,000 lunches to first responders during the pandemic and gave over 1,000 toys to poor children in East Las Vegas. He is also active with philanthropy donating over $5 million for ecological research.

"Helping others keep me grounded," explains Palivos. "We all have a moral duty to leave this beautiful country and world in a better condition for our children and grandchildren."

The Voice of the Veterans also honored Peter with an award of Appreciation for Service in 2019. This prompted him to volunteer for several years, providing them with pro bono legal and financial assistance before accepting the chairman of the board.

