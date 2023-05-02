Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2022: Rates by AMLAW Rankings and Individual Law Firm

May 02, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2023 Q1 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For the AMLAW 100, 2023 Q1 Partner hourly rates increased 7 - 14% from 2022
The 2023 Q1 Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rate changes by the individual law firm and AMLAW Revenue Group by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate and Associate) and by Practice Area from Q1 2023 v 2022.
This is the first detailed analysis of the significant increases in hourly rates since 2022 and a critical component in preparing for the 2024 Annual Rate Adjustment Process.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall and Practice Area Rates by AMLAW Rankings
Section 2: Overall and Practice Area Rates by Individual Law Firm
Companies Mentioned
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
