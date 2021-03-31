Attorney Irwin M. Zalkin Earns 2021 San Diego Super Lawyers® Selection

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founding partner of The Zalkin Law Firm, Attorney Irwin M. Zalkin, has earned a listing in 2021 Super Lawyers® for his work in San Diego, California. Under his leadership, the firm has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for its clients from coast to coast.

Attorney Zalkin has been previously listed in Super Lawyers® in 2008, 2011, 2012, and since 2014. In the 2021 edition, he was named in the category of Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff for the San Diego area.

Curated on an annual basis, Super Lawyers® aims to provide United States residents with a vetted directory of attorneys serving their region in more than 70 legal practice areas. Legal professionals must be identified by the attorney-led Super Lawyers® Research Team or nominated by a third party to be considered.

Then, each Super Lawyers® candidate is evaluated on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement," which the publication considers to include settlements/verdicts, representative clients, pro bono services, scholarly works, bar activity, professional and educational background, and more. Each of these dozen categories are weighted differently.

After this initial review, candidates are reevaluated before a Blue Ribbon Panel of top-rated attorneys in their areas of practice. In the published edition, only 5% of the country's legal advisers are listed, making Super Lawyers® recognition a great honor.

Attorney Zalkin represents survivors of sexual abuse and has contributed to the successful resolution of numerous high-profile cases, such as a $200,000,000 settlement obtained from the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego on behalf of more than 144 child sex abuse survivors. He also takes on cases over complex medical issues, from brain and spinal cord injuries to amputation.

To learn more about Attorney Irwin Zalkin and how he can help you, visit The Zalkin Law Firm at zalkin.com. All consultations are free and confidential, offered without any obligation to move forward. For more information about Super Lawyers®, kindly go to superlawyers.com.

