Attorney J. Brian Slaughter Joins Kalfus & Nachman PC

NORFOLK, Va., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalfus & Nachman PC is proud to announce that Attorney J. Brian Slaughter has joined the practice as a highly-esteemed and innovative workers' compensation lawyer who represents the injured under the Virginia Workers' Compensation Act. Prior to bringing his expansive talent and skill to the firm, he worked as a staff attorney at the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission, during which time he was able to amass an inspiring wealth of knowledge. In addition to his history of successful litigation, Slaughter also has significant experience as a mediator, helping people effectively and efficiently settle their claims.

In 1992, Slaughter earned a double degree in Government and Economics from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, before pursuing his law degree in 1995 from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He is an honored recipient of the "AV Preeminent" Peer Review Rating™ by Martindale-Hubbell®, which recognizes and signifies his sincere commitment to ethical and legal excellence.

Outside of the firm, Slaughter enjoys doing home renovation projects in his spare time as well as enjoying his wife and 5 children.

About Kalfus & Nachman PC

Kalfus & Nachman PC is led by an exceptional legal team that has cultivated a reputation for integrity and excellence. Founded in 1979, the firm has been advocating on behalf of the disenfranchised and injured ever since. Their distinguished attorneys serve those in need throughout the state of Virginia in claims including car and truck accidents, workers' compensation, defective products, medical malpractice, wrongful death, Social Security Disability Insurance, and more.

