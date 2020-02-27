Attorney Jamie Finizio Bascombe Launches The Law Offices of Jamie Finizio Bascombe, P.A.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Finizio Bascombe, Esquire, a renowned Florida lawyer, announced the launch of her newly formed practice and move to a new location in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Law Offices of Jamie Finizio Bascombe, P.A. is the home of an attorney with over 25 years of successful case results in personal injury tort litigation, with a focus on negligent security and premises cases, representing victims of crime and sexual assault, medical malpractice, and aviation and insurance claims litigation. One of the two founding partners of the former Finizio & Finizio Law Offices, Jamie Finizio Bascombe launched her new firm to concentrate fully on her lifetime mission to represent and advocate for victims' rights.

Jamie's extensive legal career includes litigating and trying personal injury, sexual battery premises cases and insurance and commercial dispute cases, as well as workman compensation matters. Her lengthy list of noteworthy cases includes wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases involving drunk driver responsibility, workplace and construction accidents and complex negligence claims. One of her pivotal victories was representing and advocating for the families of the victims of the "Too Drunk to Care" wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in 2013, resulting in significant monetary gains for the victims' families, the driver's conviction and an unprecedented sentencing. Another of her many high-profile cases involved a high school football player who died on a city league field because of inadequate medical care. Due to the outcome of the case, Jamie became a part of initiating a bill with her legislator colleagues to create more awareness and work to provide more safety and protection for children and athletes playing on public fields. Further, Jamie has successfully handled sexual battery cases of significant impact that have helped to change standards for security and safety.

Jamie's work includes aviation accident cases, representing victims of various international air disasters including crashes throughout Central and South America. She has been awarded fees by the court in numerous lawsuits, requiring the negligent party, rather than her clients, to pay the contracted fees. She has also served as an expert witness on fees for other attorneys to assist judges in their rulings.

Jamie states: "We are committed to pursuing justice for those who are wronged; we are the voice for the voiceless. We devote time and resources and pay attention to detail, working diligently to restore justice, and make whole those lives that are altered by negligence, violations of safety and security requirements, and criminal acts."

Jamie has served on the Florida Bar Board of Governors since early in her career and will be sworn in as President Elect of the Broward County Bar Association, a role in which she will lead close to 4,000 attorneys. She has served as President of the Women Lawyers' Association and serves on state levels for several Bar organizations. Jamie has received numerous awards from Bar associations, voted on by her own colleagues, and for her advocacy and legal work, from the communities that she serves. Her career serves as a testament to her passion for litigating for victims' rights, standing up for her clients, and her efforts to make legislative changes for the safety of all.

The Law Offices of Jamie Finizio Bascombe, P. A. is located at 107 SE 10th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316. The practice serves clients in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French. Phone: (954) 371-0007. Email: info@jamiefiniziolaw.com.

Media Inquiries: CF Creative, info@cf-creative.com

