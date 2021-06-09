Attorney Jamie Jefferson Joins Barg Coffin

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barg Coffin Lewis & Trapp, LLP is pleased to announce that Jamie Jefferson has joined the firm as a partner.

Ms. Jefferson brings deep expertise in all matters involving California agencies from her 19 years as a Deputy Attorney General in the Environment Section of the California Department of Justice. At the DOJ, she litigated cases on behalf of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA). In recent years, Jamie played a leadership role in the State of California's cases filed against the United States government. In addition to litigation matters, Jamie represented state agencies in administrative enforcement cases, primarily arising under hazardous waste control laws. She also provided strategic advice and counsel to client agencies on health and safety laws, regulations, enforcement actions, environmental compliance, and land use matters.

"Jamie Jefferson is an outstanding lawyer and her knowledge of California agencies will help our clients obtain the insight that only her type of experience can provide," said Morgan Gilhuly, managing partner of Barg Coffin. "She will help us to broaden and deepen the expertise in environmental law that Barg Coffin is known for."

Before joining the DOJ, as a junior lawyer, Jamie co-founded a public interest law firm, Wild Earth Advocates, where she litigated plaintiff-side citizen-suit cases under state and federal environmental laws. She began her career at Wendel Rosen Black & Dean LLP serving clients in the real estate industry.

Ms. Jefferson graduated from UCLA Law School (J.D., 1998), and UC Berkeley, Phi Beta Kappa (B.A., 1994). She can be reached at (415) 228-5490 and [email protected].

Barg Coffin Lewis & Trapp, LLP is a San Francisco-based law firm providing nationally recognized expertise in environmental law and litigation. The firm is based on a simple but sound concept: a small and efficient law firm can provide the environmental law and litigation services that clients need at a lower cost than a large, multi-disciplinary law firm. On the web at: www.bargcoffin.com.

