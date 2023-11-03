Attorney Jan K. Apo Assigned to Liaison Committee in Ongoing Maui Wildfire Litigation

News provided by

WATTS GUERRA LLC

03 Nov, 2023, 15:22 ET

MAUI, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan K. Apo of Apo, Reck & Kusachi, who is working in collaboration with nationally-renowned wildfire litigation attorney, Mikal C. Watts of Watts Guerra LLC, has been assigned as one of the five plaintiff attorneys to the Liaison Committee overseeing the lawsuit against utility entities Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc., and Maui Electric Company (HECO).

The Complaint alleges that gross negligence on the part of these utility companies was the direct and proximate cause of the devastating Maui wildfire. Jan K. Apo's assignment to the committee reinforces the local involvement and commitment to ensuring justice for the community he calls home. In a recent town hall meeting held by Apo and Watts, Apo warned that the defendants in this case are fighting tooth and nail regarding their claims and are going out of their way to make the process unnecessarily difficult.

"What I've seen [from my work on the Liaison Committee] is that the whole strategy is to delay the cases, and that is not right. Not only have they been delaying everything, they've been trying to hide everything and trying to cover up everything from early on in the case, when the electric company was out there trying to remove evidence that's important to the cause of the fire," Jan K. Apo said in a town hall meeting in Lahaina in October 2023.

Watts Guerra LLC and Apo, Reck & Kusachi bring together the national prowess of a leading mass tort litigation firm and the local understanding of the Lahaina community. Jan K. Apo is not only an attorney in this case but also a victim/plaintiff who suffered tremendous personal and property loss in the wildfire, making his assignment to the Liaison Committee especially poignant.

ABOUT WATTS GUERRA LLC:

Watts Guerra LLC is a national leader in mass tort litigation, particularly in cases involving wildfire devastation, product liability and environmental disasters. Founded by Mikal C. Watts, who helped secure a landmark $13.5 billion settlement for victims of the California wildfires in 2019, the firm is unwavering in its commitment to defend the rights of individuals against corporate negligence.

Contact:
Annie Scranton
732-642-7192
368054@email4pr.com

SOURCE WATTS GUERRA LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.