Attorney Jennifer A. Lettman Joins Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

A South Florida native, Lettman obtained a bachelor of science from University of Florida and earned her law degree from Florida State University. As a prosecutor, she tried more than 75 jury trials, including 15 felony trials. She is a committee member of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers (FAWL) and part of the Young Lawyer's Section of the Palm Beach County Bar Association.

Prior to joining Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, Lettman practiced in complex civil litigation matters, including first-party and third-party liability, and property disputes for the defense. In her new role as part of the Clark Fountain team, she will handle personal injury, wrongful death, and products liability cases for injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

"Jennifer is a welcomed addition to our trial team," said Mark Clark, managing partner. "She has extensive trial experience and will, no doubt, be an asset to our firm."

For more information, or to contact Lettman, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

https://www.clarkfountain.com

