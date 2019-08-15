Attorney John A. Lancione of The Lancione Law Firm Included in The Best Lawyers in America® for 2020

Employing a trademarked "Purely Peer Review" methodology, the Best Lawyers organization is on a mission to help American consumers locate the best legal talent in the country. In order to be considered for selection, a prospective listee must pass multiple rounds of peer nominations and reviews, as well as a rigorous feedback analysis process and a comprehensive eligibility check with the appropriate state bar association.

Nominated and selected for this honor every year since 2007, Attorney John A. Lancione has shown a remarkable dedication to his clients' success, and maintained a positive reputation with other accomplished attorneys in the field of medical malpractice. Also recognized by US News as "The Best Lawyer for 2017" and selected to Super Lawyers from 2004 to 2019, there is broad acknowledgment among the legal community that he can get results for his clients.

The team at The Lancione Law Firm would like to congratulate John Lancione for this impressive achievement. Committed to providing the highest quality services for injury victims in Ohio, the law firm will strive to follow his example as principal attorney, and demand accountability for instances of physician negligence.

