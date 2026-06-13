Attorney John Gomez Announces Whistleblower Retaliation Lawsuit on Behalf of Former Albert Einstein Academies Principal

Former Principal Margaretta Boutserse alleges she was terminated after refusing to participate in efforts aimed at undermining teacher unionization.

By Shane Harris, Director of Communications, Gomez Trial Attorneys

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National civil rights trial lawyer John Gomez joined former Albert Einstein Academies Elementary School Principal Margaretta Boutserse and Trial Attorney Taleah Phillips on Friday to announce the filing of a whistleblower retaliation and wrongful termination lawsuit against Albert Einstein Academies.

The announcement was made during a press conference held outside the school's campus, where supporters, educators, parents, and community members gathered to hear Boutserse's account and learn more about the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Boutserse dedicated more than 22 years to Albert Einstein Academies and served as principal of the elementary school for approximately 12 years. Throughout her tenure, she earned positive performance evaluations and became a respected leader within the school community.

The lawsuit alleges that Boutserse was asked to participate in activities intended to identify and influence teachers involved in unionization efforts. After refusing to engage in conduct she believed violated California law, the complaint alleges she became the target of retaliation that ultimately resulted in her termination.

Standing before supporters during the press conference, Boutserse spoke about the personal and professional impact of losing a career she had spent more than two decades building.

Attorney John Gomez said the case underscores the importance of protecting employees who speak out against conduct they believe is unlawful and ensuring that workplace retaliation is met with accountability.

Trial Attorney Taleah Phillips emphasized the broader significance of whistleblower protections in workplaces across California, noting that employees should be able to raise concerns without fear of losing their careers.

Supporters gathered behind the speakers throughout the press conference, many expressing solidarity with Boutserse. Community members, parents, educators, and labor advocates attended the event, reflecting the widespread interest surrounding the allegations.

The case raises important questions regarding employee rights, whistleblower protections, workplace accountability, and transparency within educational institutions.

As the lawsuit moves forward in San Diego County Superior Court, Gomez Trial Attorneys says it remains committed to advocating for individuals who speak up against wrongdoing and ensuring their voices are heard.

Watch the full press conference announcement here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJFmUflFFdY

The firm represents clients throughout California in matters involving whistleblower retaliation, employment law, civil rights, consumer rights, and serious personal injury litigation.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys